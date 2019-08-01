|
|
San Benito, TX - Emma Danielle Ybarra came into this world on April 6, 1998 and entered the kingdom of heaven on July 27, 2019, at the age of 21. Emma was a resident of San Benito where she graduated from SBHS in 2016 and received her dental assistant certification from STVT in 2017.
Emma was a wonderful daughter, sister, granddaughter, aunt, niece, and friend. She was loved by everyone and will be missed greatly. - Peppy
Emma was proceeded in death by Maternal Grandfather, Rodolfo Gonzalez Jr. She is survived by her Father, Eric Ybarra, mother, Veronica Gonzalez, three siblings Feliz Adrian Mendoza, Anjolynn Nicole Ybarra, and Eric Jayden Ybarra and maternal grandmother, Olga Gonzalez and paternal grandparents, Joe and Lilie Ybarra.
Visitation will be held today August 1, 2019 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a service of prayer of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Thursday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held Friday August 2, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Mont Meta Memorial Park, San Benito.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 1, 2019