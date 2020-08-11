Harlingen - Enedelia Montes de Salinas, 83, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was born May 8, 1937 in Nuevo Leon Mexico to Santos and Ramona Montes whom have predeceased her. Lela is also preceded in death by her son, Roberto Montes; granddaughter, Edna Salinas; and brother, Gregorio Montes.She is survived by her children, Irma (Ismael) Herrera, Betty (Robert) Jimenez, Richard (Ida) Salinas, Rosie (Dario) Meza, Jose (Bidalia) Salinas, Melba (Jose) Benavides, Lydia (Hector) Salinas, Saul Salinas; 16 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.Our mother was an exceptional woman. She had special gifts, such as sewing, knitting, crotcheting, and made beautiful quilts. She was loved by so many in her town and left beautiful memories. Her children were her pride and joy and had so much love for each one of them.Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM with the Holy Rosary to be prayed at 7:00 PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home.A very special thanks to her daughter Betty Jimenez for her dedication, compassion and special care of our mother.