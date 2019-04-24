San Benito - Enrique Contreras Villarreal 93 passed away on April 18, 2019. He was born on September 22, 1925 in San Benito, Texas to Francisco Escamilla Villarreal & Carmen Contreras Villarreal.



Mr. Villarreal was a World War II Army Veteran. He retired as an Administrative General Manager from Chevron Oil Company and a graduate of San Benito High School and Texas A&M Bryan, Texas



Pass member of Mayan Gulf Club, Guatemala Country Club, Rotary Club, American Legion, Cabana Club of the "Hotel Dorado" and a member of St. Benedict's Catholic Church.



He enjoyed golf and loved going swimming, and enjoyed meeting friends at the Cabana Club.



His parents Francisco Escamilla & Carmen Contreras Villarreal; brothers Francisco (Paco) Villarreal and Heriberto Villarreal and his grandmother Emilia Contreras preceded Mr. Villarreal in death.



He is survived by his wife Hilda A. Villarreal and son Juan Carlos Villarreal.



Special thanks to Dr. Catherine McCormick and Dr. Indal Seudeal who were very special to him.



Visitation will be Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m.at San Benito Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, April 25, 2019 at St. Benedict's Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Villarreal Private Cemetery.



Honor to serve as pallbearers are Juan Carlos Villarreal, Mario Villarreal and Javier Villarreal.



Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Bus. 77, San Benito, www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2019