Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Enrique Morales Jr.


1963 - 2019
Enrique Morales Jr. Obituary
Harlingen - Enrique Morales, Jr. 56, of Harlingen entered into rest Monday, September 30, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father, Enrique Morales, Sr.

Enrique was the owner of La Hacienda Restaurant in Harlingen.

He leaves behind to cherish his loving memory, his loving family; wife, Leticia Anzaldua Morales; children, John Henry Morales, Joshua Christian Morales, Bryanda Asiscla Morales, Jacob Tyler Morales; 4 grandchildren, Miah, Autumn, Cameron, and Aidan. He also leaves his mother, Margarita Morales; sisters, Martha Morales (Ruben) Lazo and Veronica Morales (Joe) Huerta; and his brother, Arturo Morales (Barbara Cavazos).

Visitation will be Wednesday at 12:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 3, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Serina, Aniza, Bryanda, Jasmine, Joshua and John. Honorary pallbearers will be Tabitha and Jacob.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 2, 2019
