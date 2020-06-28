Enriqueta Duran
1922 - 2020
Harlingen - Enriqueta Duran of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Friday, June 26, 2020. She was born April 17, 1922 to Ismael and Margarita Duran. Enriqueta was preceded in death by her daughter Mary Zuniga, parents, and her numerous brothers and sisters. She is survived by her grandson John Ybarra, great-granddaughter Danica Ybarra, brother Rodolfo Duran, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 29, 2020 at Rudy Gaza Funeral Home in Harlingen from 1:00 PM until 9:00 PM with a rosary at 7:00 PM. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 30, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony's Catholic Church with interment to follow at Ashland Memorial Park.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
