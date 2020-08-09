1/1
Enriqueta N. Garza
1934 - 2020
Harlingen - Enriqueta Garza, 86, of Harlingen was called home by the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. "Queta" was born in Brownsville, Texas on March 13, 1934 to Lauro and Fidela Guzman. She was preceded in death by her husband of 46 years Robert Garza, Sr., her son Matt Garza, her son-in-law Rolando Mendiondo, as well as her parents.

Enriqueta is survived by her children Cynthia Mendiondo, Alma Cosby (Bond), Margaret Alvarez (Eloy), Robert Garza, Jr. (Ana), and Dolly Vasquez Garza; grandchildren: Marc, Michael, and Mia Mendiondo, Randall Rodriguez, Sofia Cosby, Bobbie Fuentes, Tracey Ahlhorn, Leslie Garza, Andy and Eric Alvarez, Robert Garza, III and 9 great grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, L.A. Guzman (Beatriz), and her sister Margarita Molina (Willie), as well as many nieces and nephews.

On Sunday, August 9, 2020 there will be a visitation from 1:00PM until 6:00PM and a Prayer Service from 6:00PM until 7:00PM at Rudy Garza Funeral Home in Harlingen. A Graveside Service will be held Monday, August 10, 2020 at 2:00PM at Restlawn Cemetery. Departure from the funeral home will be at 1:30PM.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 9, 2020.
