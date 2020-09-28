Harlingen, Texas - Eric R. Jimenez, 38, passed away peacefully on September 23, 2020 surrounded by his family's love and prayers. Eric was born November 5, 1981 in Harlingen, Texas to Robert R. Jimenez and Nelda Garza Jimenez. He graduated from Harlingen High School in 2000 and received his B.S. Degree in Business and Communications from Texas A&M University - Corpus Christi in 2006.
Eric was a natural comedian who enjoyed making people laugh through his elaborate stories. What Eric looked forward to most was an afternoon of grilling in the backyard with his family and listening to music. He was a loving uncle that adored his nieces and nephews and happily devoted his time to them. A genuine hug and a good conversation is all it took to gain Eric's loyal friendship. One of his proudest moments was helping his mom care for his dad as his dad battled cancer.
Eric is survived by his mother, Nelda Jimenez; siblings, Bobby Jimenez (Stephanie) and Cynthia Trevino (Jesse); nieces and nephews, Ricardo Flores, Olivia Marie Trevino, Evelyn Elise Trevino and Brody Robert Jimenez. Eric was loved by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Robert R. Jimenez.
A visitation will occur Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home, 26873 N. White Ranch Road, La Feria, Texas 78559. A funeral mass will occur Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 1015 E. Van Buren Ave, Harlingen, TX 78550, with burial to follow at 11:00 AM at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park, La Feria, Texas.
