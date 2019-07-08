Harlingen - On Saturday, July 6, 2019 Ericka Jaimez, loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and friend, passed away at the age 42. Ericka was born August 16, 1976 in Harlingen, Tx to Janie and Enrique Garza.



Ericka has been with her husband Carlos for 17 years. They loved one another dearly, and together raised a beautiful family. Ericka was a devoted wife and mother to her husband and four children. She had a zeal and love for Jesus and His people. She served her family and friends in any way able. She gave her life to Jesus and was so committed to serving Him and His people. She served and led in different ministries at her local church. Ericka had a way with words that always brought comfort, peace, joy, and laughter. She was known for her contagious personality that made everyone feel loved. She had the gift of creativity which she used for those around her. Ericka loved selflessly and never asked for anything in return. Her heart was golden and filled with the love of Jesus. Her dream and vision was that others would also experience this unconditional love He offers. She was an amazing woman of God.



Ericka survived by her father and mother, Enrique and Janie, by her husband Carlos, her four children, Megan, Christian, Carina, Isaiah, her brother and sister in law, Louie and Cris, her two grandmothers Faustina and Aurora, her sister in law and nieces Martha, Anna, Claudia, Carla, and she had many loved ones and friends as well.



Visitation will begin Tuesday at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a prayer service will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 8, 2019