Silsbee - Eris Routon, age 93, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019. She was born in Springfield, Illinois. She was a resident of Orange Grove, Texas since 1985. Mrs. Routon was well known in American Legion Auxiliary activities having served as Unit President, District President, 3rd Division President and State President. She was an active member of Corpus Christi Unit # 364. She worked as a volunteer for 31 years at VA Outpatient Clinic in Corpus Christi and served as Associate Aux. Hospital Deputy to that clinic. She had over 30,000 hours as a volunteer. Eris and her husband both received the Jefferson Gold Medallion Award for their volunteer service work.



She is preceded in death by her husband Lewis Routon and granddaughter Julie Ann Terry.



Survivors include her son Stenson E. Terry, Jr. and wife Teresa of Beaumont, TX, stepsons, Kenneth Routon and David Routon and wife Terri, both of Orange Grove and her sister Barbara Hahn and husband Hank of Florida and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Home, 1222 Morgan Ave., Corpus Christi, TX 78404, followed by a Funeral Service at 12:30 p.m. Interment with follow at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers memorial contribution may be made in her name to Pee Wee's Pet Adoption and Sanctuary, PAAC (People Assisting Animal Control) or Gulf Coast Humane Society.



Services under the direction of Maxwell P. Dunne Funeral Service Inc.,1222 Morgan Ave, Corpus Christi, TX 78404 361-884-2411