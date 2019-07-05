La Feria - Ermelinda Saldana Garza, age 78, of La Feria, Texas passed away on Wednesday July 3, 2019. Ermelinda was born July 27, 1940.



Ermelinda is survived by; daughter Belinda (Rene) Guajardo; son Jesse Ray (Lili) Garza; and daughter Brenda Ann (Allan) Dienstbier; grandchildren Joshua Reed Guajardo, Samantha Renee Guajardo, Justin Abrego, Jacob Abrego, Giada Garza and Giulia Garza. Ermelinda also leaves behind 4 brothers and sisters. She will forever be missed.



Ermelinda was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years +Reynaldo S. Garza; daughter +Brenda Joy Garza; 1 brother and 1 sister.



Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on July 5, 2019 from 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm rosary at 7:00 pm. Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier on July 6, 2019 at 10:00 am burial to proceed to Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.



Ermelinda loved spending her days in her garden making her yard beautiful. She also spend a lot of her time with her grandchildren whom she treasured. She was actively involved with her church St. Francis Xavier for many years.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.heavenlygracergv.com for the Garza family. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 5, 2019