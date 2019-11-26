|
Harlingen - Ernesto Alonso Gonzalez 34 entered eternal rest on Saturday November 23rd. Ernesto is survived by his parents Gabriel Garcia and Teresita Gonzalez. His wife Astrid Viridiana Gonzalez, his children, Osvaldo Gonzalez, Dalany Valencia, Melanie Gonzalez, Noah Gonzalez, Isaac Gonzalez, Kaylene Gonzalez, Evelyn Gonzalez and Esteban Gonzalez. His siblings Roxanna Gonzalez, Teresa Gonzalez, Stephanie Gonzalez, Teresa Gonzalez, Felicia Garcia, Gabriel Garcia Jr., Leandro Garcia, Marcelino Garcia, Joe Garcia, Rodolfo Garcia, Nora Serrano, Esmeralda Gonzalez, Aaron Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez, Leticia Benavidez, Erica Garcia, Nivia Featherstone, Oracio Garcia, Jaime Medrano, Luis Zuniga and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Eli Gonzalez. Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm speaking at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home at 10:00 am on November 27, 2019 burial to following at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 26, 2019