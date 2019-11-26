Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernesto Gonzalez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernesto Alonso Gonzalez


1985 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ernesto Alonso Gonzalez Obituary
Harlingen - Ernesto Alonso Gonzalez 34 entered eternal rest on Saturday November 23rd. Ernesto is survived by his parents Gabriel Garcia and Teresita Gonzalez. His wife Astrid Viridiana Gonzalez, his children, Osvaldo Gonzalez, Dalany Valencia, Melanie Gonzalez, Noah Gonzalez, Isaac Gonzalez, Kaylene Gonzalez, Evelyn Gonzalez and Esteban Gonzalez. His siblings Roxanna Gonzalez, Teresa Gonzalez, Stephanie Gonzalez, Teresa Gonzalez, Felicia Garcia, Gabriel Garcia Jr., Leandro Garcia, Marcelino Garcia, Joe Garcia, Rodolfo Garcia, Nora Serrano, Esmeralda Gonzalez, Aaron Gonzalez, Francisco Gonzalez, Juan Gonzalez, Eduardo Gonzalez, Fernando Gonzalez, Leticia Benavidez, Erica Garcia, Nivia Featherstone, Oracio Garcia, Jaime Medrano, Luis Zuniga and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his son Eli Gonzalez. Visitation will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home on Tuesday November 26, 2019 at 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm speaking at 7:00 pm. Funeral Service will be held at Heavenly Grace Funeral Home at 10:00 am on November 27, 2019 burial to following at Heavenly Grace Memorial Park.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernesto's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -