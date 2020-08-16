Harlingen, TX - Ernesto Cerda, age 72, passed on to be with the Lord August 5, 2020 at VBMC. He was a native of Harlingen born February 1, 1948 the son of Eugenio Cerda and Elva Cobo Romo. Ernesto was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was employed at VBMC for 40 years until his retirement.He is preceded in death by a sister, Ida Cobo.He leaves his wife of 34 years, Juanita S. Cerda; children, Usvaldo Cerda, Carolina Balboa, Ernie Cerda Jr. and Victoria Marie Cerda; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; half sister, Teresa De La Cruz, and numerous nephews and nieces.Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to begin at 3 pm with Fr. Pat of Queen of Peace Catholic Church as celebrant.