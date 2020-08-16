1/1
Ernesto Cerda
1948 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Ernesto Cerda, age 72, passed on to be with the Lord August 5, 2020 at VBMC. He was a native of Harlingen born February 1, 1948 the son of Eugenio Cerda and Elva Cobo Romo. Ernesto was a member of Queen of Peace Catholic Church and was employed at VBMC for 40 years until his retirement.

He is preceded in death by a sister, Ida Cobo.

He leaves his wife of 34 years, Juanita S. Cerda; children, Usvaldo Cerda, Carolina Balboa, Ernie Cerda Jr. and Victoria Marie Cerda; five grandchildren; three great grandchildren; half sister, Teresa De La Cruz, and numerous nephews and nieces.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 1 pm to 5 pm with a Celebration of Life Memorial Service to begin at 3 pm with Fr. Pat of Queen of Peace Catholic Church as celebrant.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
AUG
22
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
