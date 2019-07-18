Harlingen, Texas - Ernesto Ector "Coy" Garza, 74, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on July 9, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Juan G. and Maria Garza; one sister, Emma J. Robledo; one brother, Eleazar "Bessie" Garza; and one brother-in-law, Albert Montalvo.



Ernesto is survived by five children: Cynthia Elizabeth Garza, Rebecca Yvonne Garza, Richard Edward Garza, David Anthony Garza, and Abby Marie Garza; as well as several grandchildren; one brother, John T. (Maria Elena) Garza; and two sisters, Mary Sue (Fred) Villarreal and Diana Montalvo.



A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019 at Thomae-Garza Funeral Home with military honors to be conducted by VFW Post 2035 of Brownsville, Texas. A graveside service will follow at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at Rio Grande Valley State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.



Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Rio Grande State Veterans Cemetery in Mission, Texas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on July 18, 2019