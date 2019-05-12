San Benito - Esequiel Aguirre Cisneros, of San Benito, passed away in Houston on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at the age of 71.



A native of Harlingen, TX, Esequiel was born to Esequiel Cisneros, Sr. and Dolores Aguirre Jaramillo on January 9, 1948. He proudly served in the U. S. Army where he attained the rank of Specialist 5 and saw combat in Vietnam. After returning home, Esequiel graduated from Pan American University in Edinburg with a Bachelor of Social Work degree. He worked for the Texas Department of Human Services for 25 years before his retirement.



Esequiel enjoyed pool, golf, fishing, hunting, and baseball. His passion was raising cattle and he served on various committees of the Rio Grande Valley Livestock Show. He was of the Catholic faith and was a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church and Our Lady Queen of the Universe Catholic Church.



Esequiel's parents, Esequiel Cisneros, Jr. and Dolores Jaramillo and his nephew, Roman Limas, preceded him in death.



Left to treasure his memory are his wife, Toni Cisneros; son, Orlando (Bettina) Cisneros; daughters, Jovanna (JD) De La Rosa and Celina (Luis) Barrera; grandchildren, Lando Cisneros, Alana Cisneros, Janay De La Rosa, Jocelyn De La Rosa, Jalyn De La Rosa, Luis A. Barrera, Aiden Barrera, Matthew Barrera; sisters, Yolanda Perez, Minerva Johnson, Diane Ward, Rebecca Jaramillo; brothers, Noe Cisneros; and, numerous nephews and nieces.



The Cisneros family will be receiving friends and relatives at San Benito Funeral Home on Monday, May 13, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM. There will be a recitation of the Holy Rosary beginning at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will celebrated at St. Benedict Catholic Church on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 2:00 PM. Esequiel will be laid to rest with full military honors at Mont Meta Memorial Park following the mass.



Honored to serve as pallbearer are Orlando Cisneros, JD De la Rosa, Luis Barrera, Luis A Barrera, Rene Limas, and Paz Ramirez. Honorary pallbearers are Juan Gaona, Lando Cisneros, Aiden Barrera, and Matthew Barrera



The Cisneros family wishes to thank Dr. Michael Evans, Dr. Luis Reynoso, the ICU/Telemetry staff at Harlingen Medical Center, the CVICU staff at St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, and Martin Briseno-Lucio, APRN.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 Published in Valley Morning Star on May 12, 2019