Esmeralda M. Chavez


1933 - 2019
Esmeralda M. Chavez Obituary
La Feria - Esmeralda M. Chavez 86, of La Feria entered into rest Thursday, September 5, 2019.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Napoleon Chavez. Esmeralda leaves behind to cherish her memory, 8 children, Mary (+Robert) Rodriguez, Linda (+Juan) Leal, Yolanda (+Barney) Dominguez, Lupita (+Arturo) Ponce, Noemi (Guadalupe) Rodriguez, David (Sally) Chavez, Martin (Roxanne) Chavez, Nelda (Rolando) Mendez; 25 grandchildren, 50 great-grandchilden and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

She also leaves behind her brother, Jesus Martinez and sisters, Ofelia Camacho and Lupita Martinez.

Visitation will begin Friday, September 13, 2019 at 12 noon until 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 1:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are; Martin Chavez, David Chavez, James Rodriguez, Rex Reyna, Orly Mendez and Rolando Mendez.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 12, 2019
