Harlingen - Estefana S. Mireles 98, of Harlingen, entered into rest Saturday, March 14, 2020. She is preceded in death by her daughter, Blanca Estella Molina; brothers, Jose Feliciano and Juan Serna; and her sisters, Maria and Rosa Serna.
Estefana is survived by her loving family, her daughter, Lupita Passement; four sons, Heriberto (Francisca) De Leon, Ernesto (Stella) Mireles, Roy Mireles, Joe C. (Alma Delia) Mireles Jr., and 7 grandchildren whom she helped raise; Roman, Jerry, Veronica, Carlos, Jennifer, Roger and Krista. In addition to her 7 grandchildren are 22 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 brothers, Jose and Urbano Serna.
Visitation will begin today (Monday) at 12 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 17, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 1:30 pm for a 2:00 pm Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and entombment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ricardo Mireles, Bandon Simon, Carlos Mireles, Jerry Passement, Roman Passement and Roger Mireles.
The Mireles family would like to convey their sincere thanks to her provider, Amada Borgen and her nurse, Rosie Parra for their compassion, care and kindness in taking care of our mother and to her hairdresser, Yolanda Leal for taking time to go to her house to style her hair.
Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 16, 2020