Harlingen - Estela Diaz Pedraza entered into the Gates of Heaven on Wednesday, June 26, 2019. She was welcomed with open arms by her Son, Esequiel Pedraza III (P.J.), her Daughter, Laura Pedraza & her Husband, Esequiel Pedraza Jr. Oh what a glorious day that was! To enter into the Presence of her Savior & Creator!



Estela was a loving Wife, Mother, Daughter & Sister. She loved all her family & friends very much & held them dear to her heart. She also loved her Daisy, her beloved Cocker Spaniel.



She never met a stranger & would always make friends wherever she went. Estela was a person that would light up every room she walked into. She was a person full of Joy of the Lord! She loved to share her faith about her God & was never ashamed to talk about how faithful he was in her life. Her hobby was talking & boy did she love to talk! She also loved music & loved to dance.



She attended Zavala Elementary, Gay/Vernon Jr. High & graduated from Harlingen High School in 1977. Go Cardinals! Estela also loved the Dallas Cowboys & could find her yelling at the TV & cheering on her favorite team. She worked with the Harlingen School District for several years & was also a devout parent volunteer. She worked with Jim Williams Company right up onto her passing for 11 years. She was active in her church, The Tabernacle & served as a Sunday School Teacher for many years. She always loved working with children.



She will be dearly missed. Estela definitively left an impact on so many people & wanted everyone to remember her because of her Big Faith.



She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her only daughter, Crystal Marie Pedraza, her daughter in law, Criselda Pedraza wife of her late son Esequiel Pedraza III (PJ), Siblings, Tomas (Kathy) Diaz, Miguel (Josie) Diaz, George (Elena) Silva, Alex (Donna) Silva, Domingo Diaz and Adela (Leonel) Gutierrez. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.



Estela is preceded in death by her husband, Esequiel Pedraza Jr., her son, Esequiel Pedraza III (PJ), parents, Jesus Ramirez Diaz and Adela Silva Diaz; Siblings, Jesus Profirio Diaz.



Visitation will be held Monday July 1, 2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm and will continue on Tuesday July 2, 2019 from 10 am to 9 pm with a service of prayer to begin at 7 pm Tuesday evening with Pastor BT Vargas officiating. Chapel Service will be held on Wednesday July 3, 2019 at 10:00 am with Pastor BT Vargas of Tabernacle Church officiating. Comital service will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park with Pastor Ray Silva officiating.



Honored to serve as her pallbearers will be Leonel Gutierrez, Tom Diaz, Alex Silva, Miguel Diaz, Henry Diaz , Joey Diaz, Miguel Diaz Jr. and Rolando Garza. Published in Valley Morning Star on June 30, 2019