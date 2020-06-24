Rio Hondo - Esther Robles Guajardo, 74, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020. A native of Rio Hondo, Esther was born to Ignacio & Angela Leal Robles on January 29, 1946.
Esther received an Associate Degree in Nursing and was a Registered Nurse. She dedicated her gifts and talents for 12 years to the patients at Valley Baptist Family Practice Residency. She was of the Christian faith and a member of Cross Church in San Benito. Esther loved to travel.
She was preceded in death by her husband Eleazar Guajardo, Sr. in 2008 and by her grandson Xander Guajardo in 2014.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, David Carlos (Martha) Garcia, Elizabeth Guajardo (Mark), Eleazar (Concepcion) Guajardo, Jr., Erica Guajardo (Francisco); 13 grandchildren; 4 great-grandchildren; brothers, Ezequiel, Andres, and Balde Robles.
Special thanks to Valley Baptist Family Practice Residency and Angels At Home Caregiver Minnie.
The Guajardo family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. A funeral service will take place on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at San Benito Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Carlos Garcia, Eleazar Guajardo, Jr., David Castro, III, David Carlos Garcia, Jr., Manuel Garza, Jr., and Francisco Esparza. Honorary pallbearers are Javen Alexander Guajardo, Logan Jayden Banda, Adrian Miguel Garza, and Jesse Anthony Guajardo.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, Texas 78586. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 24, 2020.