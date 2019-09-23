|
Harlingen - Lifetime resident of Harlingen, Estrella Renaud De Los Santos, 89. entered the Lord's heavenly kingdom on Thursday night, September 19, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Estrella was born on July 29, 1930 in Harlingen, Texas to Basilio Renaud & Consuelo Cisneros. She graduated from Harlingen High School in 1949, and was a business woman along side with her husband, the late Roberto De Los Santos for over 60 years. Estrella was a member of The Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church & San Felipe Neri Catholic Church where she sang in the church choir & played the lead guitar. She was also a longtime member of the Guadalupanas Society.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Roberto De Los Santos; parents, Basilio & Consuelo Renaud; brother, B.G. Renaud Jr.; and sister, Elvira Aguilar.
Estrella is survived by her loving family to cherish her wonderful memory, son, Robert De Los Santos Jr. (San Juanita); daughters, Cora Rosales (Jesus) & Nora De Los Santos; grandchildren, Brian Rosales, Carlos Pena (Jackie), Marissa Bernal (Hugo), Vince De Los Santos (Rachel), Vanessa Diaz (Joey), Freddy Saavedra and Linda Saavedra; 6 great grandchildren; brother, Frank Renaud, sister, Conchita Shea, and numerous nieces & nephews.
Visitation will be held Tuesday from 1 pm to 9 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7 pm Tuesday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 10:00 am ay Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church. Interment will follow to Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery, La Feria.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her name to the Harlingen Humane Society, 1106 Markowsky Ave., Harlingen, Texas 78550.
The Family wishes to express their appreciation to Harbor Hospice from McAllen, SW Cindy Moody, RN Dolly Pena and Noe Reyes, CNA Sylvia Alaniz for their dedication and caring love while Mom was in their care.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Sept. 23, 2019