Harlingen, TX - Etta Fraser, 85, passed away on May 16, 2019 in Harlingen, Texas. She was born July 11, 1933 to Edward and Grace Willis in Fairmont, West Virginia. She is preceded in death by her husband David William Fraser, U.S. Air Force and her parents. She is survived by her children, Carlton Richard Fraser (Lisa) in Lititz, Pensylvania, Christina Rae Fraser (Heather) in Ringgold, Georgia and Paula Jo Fraser (Steven Fujan) in Harlingen, Texas. She has four grandchildren, Kristin Andring in Little Falls, Minnesota, Aidan Chance Fujan, Ainsley Grace Fujan in Harlingen, Texas and Shawnee in Denver, Colorado and two great grandaughters, Ella Marie and Scarlett Roach and three great grandsons, Emmett Roach in Little Falls, Minnesota, Kingston and Lincoln in Denver, Colorado.



She received a B.S. in Biology from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan; a M.S. in Biology from Incarnate Word University in San Antonio, Texas and a PhD in Microbiology from Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. She taught Microbiology at Wesley College in Dover, Delaware; Arkansas College in Batesville, Arkansas and Medical Microbiology at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, Texas until she retired.



She enjoyed reading mystery and adventure fiction, playing cards especially Pinochle and Sequence, Oil Painting and poetry. Until her death she lived at Golden Palms Retirement Center and enjoyed many of the activities provided there.



She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Harlingen, Texas. Funeral arrangements are by Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home in Harlingen, Texas. Her body will be cremated per her wishes. A Memorial Service will be held in the Texas Room at Golden Palms Retirement Center at 3:00 pm on May 21, 2019.