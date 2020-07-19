1/1
Eugenio Alvarado (Gino) Landin
1956 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Eugenio's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harlingen - Eugenio (Gino) Alvarado Landin was 63 living in Harlingen, TX. He died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the presence of his wife and sons.

Born September 3, 1956 in Seguin TX to the late Domingo and Manuela Landin. Gino was socially adopted in 1972 by the late Salome Villarreal, Sr. He married Christina Torrez of Lubbock on August 28, 1988.

Gino received his GED in 1975 and was a Bethel Bible graduate. In 1980, he received an Associates Degree in Construction Engineering and retired Construction Soils Technician. Gino was an International Evangelist-Prophet for 49 years, a Pastor for 10 years and had been retired 3 years.

He loved preaching, fishing, golf, and traveling. Gino has a larger than life personality and lived to laugh.

He is survived by his wife Christina Torrez Landin; children Eric Carter-Landin, Levi Aaron Landin, and Ethan Anthony Landin; grandson Kai Allen Landin; his mother Maria A. Villarreal, the Landin brothers and sisters of W. Texas; 12 brothers and sisters of Houston and Harlingen and his pet Mr. Button.

Gino is preceded in death by his adopted father Salome Villarreal; his parents Domingo & Manuela Landin; siblings Lupe, Lily, and Criselda Landin; and son Jacob Jerimiah Landin.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service and interment will be private.

A celebration of life service will held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Cross Church, social distancing and mask are mandatory. A live stream service will be available.

Memorial funds and donations to Deep River Worship of Harlingen, 282289 Bass Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78552 and Wells Fargo Bank.

You are invited to sign the guestbook or leave a memory at www.buckashcraft.com.

Arrangements are with Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home
710 Ed Carey Drive
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 423-3636
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buck Ashcraft Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved