Harlingen - Eugenio (Gino) Alvarado Landin was 63 living in Harlingen, TX. He died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 in the presence of his wife and sons.
Born September 3, 1956 in Seguin TX to the late Domingo and Manuela Landin. Gino was socially adopted in 1972 by the late Salome Villarreal, Sr. He married Christina Torrez of Lubbock on August 28, 1988.
Gino received his GED in 1975 and was a Bethel Bible graduate. In 1980, he received an Associates Degree in Construction Engineering and retired Construction Soils Technician. Gino was an International Evangelist-Prophet for 49 years, a Pastor for 10 years and had been retired 3 years.
He loved preaching, fishing, golf, and traveling. Gino has a larger than life personality and lived to laugh.
He is survived by his wife Christina Torrez Landin; children Eric Carter-Landin, Levi Aaron Landin, and Ethan Anthony Landin; grandson Kai Allen Landin; his mother Maria A. Villarreal, the Landin brothers and sisters of W. Texas; 12 brothers and sisters of Houston and Harlingen and his pet Mr. Button.
Gino is preceded in death by his adopted father Salome Villarreal; his parents Domingo & Manuela Landin; siblings Lupe, Lily, and Criselda Landin; and son Jacob Jerimiah Landin.
Visitation will be held from 12:00 pm to 3:00 p.m., Thursday, July 23, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service and interment will be private.
A celebration of life service will held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020 at the Cross Church, social distancing and mask are mandatory. A live stream service will be available.
Memorial funds and donations to Deep River Worship of Harlingen, 282289 Bass Blvd, Harlingen, TX 78552 and Wells Fargo Bank.
