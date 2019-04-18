|
Harlingen - Harlingen, TX Eugenio Montes Sr, 82, went to be with our Lord on Tuesday April 16, 2019, at his residence. He was born on April 14., 1937 in Los Indios Texas to Carlos and Adela Montes. Eugenio is preceded in death by his parents, a brother and a sister. Left to cherish his memory are his beloved children, Norma Jaramillo, Rolando Montes (Luisa), Eugenio Montes, Jr. (Ludivina), Homero Montes (Bellani), and Rebecca Montes Draper (Michael); 17 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; 2 brothers, and 1 sister and numerous nephews and nieces. Visitation will begin Monday, April 22, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7 p.m. Funeral mass will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Assumption Church. Interment will follow to Rest lawn Memorial Park Cemetery. Honored to serve as pallbearers are Vicente Montes, Eugenio Montes III, Lorenzo Jaramillo, Jr., Cesar Montes, Benjamin Draper, Michael Montes, and Joaquin Montes. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Heavenly Grace Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 18, 2019