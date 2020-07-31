San Benito - On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Eustoquio H. Martinez, passed away in Harlingen, Texas, at the age of 90. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather.
Eustoquio was born on March 14, 1930, in San Luis Potosi, Mexico, to Norberto and Julia Martinez. He grew up in Santa Maria, Texas, with his five brothers and three sisters. On July 28, 1963, he married the love of his life, Josephine Weaver. He returned to his Heavenly reward on their 57th wedding anniversary. Together they raised two sons, Tony and Mike, and one daughter, Rose Mary. A hardworking family man, he retired from Texas Citrus Exchange after 36 years of diligent service.
Eustoquio was a man of all trades with many talents. He was a kind, giving soul that helped anyone in need. Full of joy, he was a friendly, fun-loving person that never knew a stranger and will be forever remembered by many loved ones. Beyond his beautiful family, his lifelong love was a 1957 Chevy that he kept in mint condition. Everyone knew Eustoquio was coming when that teal Chevy was on the road. He had a passion for boxing and his favorite football team, the Dallas Cowboys, which he enjoyed watching for many years with his family.
Eustoquio is survived by his wife, Josephine, his two children, Mike (Lisa) Martinez and Rose Mary (Jesse) Lopez, his grandchildren, Omar Benavidez, Dustin Lopez, Mia Rose Lopez, his sisters, Anselma Bustamante, Conchita Contreras, and Francisca Gasca, and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his son, Sergio "Tony" A. Martinez, his father, Norberto, his mother, Julia, and brothers Vicente Martinez, Romulo Martinez, Juan Garcia, and Nicolas Garcia.
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 1st, 2020 at Weaver Cemetery attended by immediate family only as a pandemic precaution. In lieu of flowers, if you would like to donate to the funeral funds, please send via paypal.com/RLo627
.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.