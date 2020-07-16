1/1
Eva Garcia
1933 - 2020
Round Rock/Harlingen - Eva Garcia, 86, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020 in Round Rock, Texas.

Eva Garcia was born in Harlingen, to Juan Chavez Sr. and Maria Castillo, on August 13,1933. She married Osvaldo Garcia Sr. on December 25,1951 in Harlingen. Eva enjoyed her work as a lead cook with the Ninos Head Start program. She had a gracious heart and loved hosting family and friends at her cherished ranch.

Eva is survived by two brothers Ramiro Chavez and wife Olga, Frank Chavez of Corcoran, California, and three sister in laws, Mary Chavez, Elva Chavez, and Consuelo Chavez as well as numerous nephews and nieces. Three sons Osvaldo Garcia Jr. and wife Leticia of La Feria, Rick Garcia of Harlingen, Ernesto Garcia and wife Gloria of Harlingen, two daughters Marti Jennings of Centerton, Arkansas, and Ida Lopez of Round Rock, Texas, and cherished extended family member Carmen Garcia. Fourteen grandchildren Marco Osvaldo Garcia and wife Vanessa, Adrian Alejandro Garcia and wife Daniela, Gabriel Eloy Garcia, Isaac Roman Garcia, Genavieve Andrea Vargas and husband Ray, Destiny Itzel Garcia, Jessica Marie Keller, Ruben Daniel Cavazos and wife Molly, Joshua James Cavazos, Jessica Kastner and husband Allen, Talia Elisha Lopez, Zack Osvaldo Lopez, Elizabeth Garcia, Alejandra Gabrielle Garcia, Vincent Paul Guevara and wife Clair, as well as twelve great grandchildren.

Eva was proceeded in death by husband Osvaldo Garcia Sr., daughter Cynthia Guevara, brothers Luis Chavez, Mike Chavez, and Juan Chavez, son in law Pedro Pete Lopez, granddaughter Laura Talia Lopez, and great granddaughter Alysha Renee Garza.

Funeral arrangements can be found on the Trinity Funeral Home website. (www.trinityfunerals.com) The family is asking that in exchange for floral arrangements and monetary gifts, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation, alzfdn.org.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956)364-2444.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
