Eva O. Rodriguez
1939 - 2020
Rio Hondo - Miss Eva O. Rodriguez 81, of Rio Hondo entered into rest Wednesday, June 10, 2020. She was born February 15, 1939 in Las Yescas, Texas to Eliseo and Julia Rodriguez. She is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Jose Guadalupe Rodriguez; her sister, Dora Lee Gutierrez and her nephew, Jose Guadalupe (Gordo) Rodriguez, Jr.

Eva is survived by two sisters, Juanita O. Rodriguez and Lidia (Arnulfo) Perez and her brother Adan (Margarita) Rodriguez. Though never having children of her own, she was a motherly figure to all her nieces and nephews; She shared an extra special bond with Dora Lee (Ramon) Gutierrez, Velinda (John) Theiss, Sandra Gutierrez, Felix (Amanda) Gutierrez, Robert (Judith) Gutierrez, Julia (Ricardo) Ramos, Rodolfo (Norma) Rodiguez and Judy Ann (George) Arguelles. She is also survived by numerous other nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held today (Saturday) June 13, 2020 at 2:00 PM at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home and interment will follow at San Vicente Cemetery in Las Yescas.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
