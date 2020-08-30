Harlingen - Eva Rodriguez Cano of Harlingen, Texas entered into eternal rest on Friday, August 28, 2020 at her residence in Harlingen, Texas. She was a lifelong resident of Harlingen, but also lived in La Feria, Texas for a while.
She was born October 22, 1924 in Pharr, Texas to Preciliano "Sito" Rodriguez and Rafaela "Sita" Gonzalez.
She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 71 years, Arnulfo Rojas Cano. Her loving parents; her brother, Conrado Rodriguez and her three sisters; Leonor "Noy" Rodriguez, Aurelia Rodriguez and Olivia Rodriguez.
She is survived by her three sons, Arnoldo R. Cano (Barb Paulson), Alberto Cano (Hortencia G. Cano), Andres R. Cano; 6 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Our beloved mother and wife will be greatly missed and while we feel great sadness for our loss, we also celebrate the lives of all her family members that are reunited once again together in heaven.
She worked most of her life as a housewife and volunteered with the Harlingen Salvation Army for many years. She was always among the first to volunteer for projects and led the way with a warm heart, enthusiasm, and hard work. She left this earth contributing an abundance of good deeds to the needy and poor. She and her husband made so many friends while doing volunteer work for the catholic church, their main project was The Movimiento Familiar Cristiano.
A viewing will be held Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary is scheduled from 7:00 PM till 9:00 PM. Religious services will be held Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Queen of Peace Catholic Church at 10:00 AM in Harlingen, Texas. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions, seating will be limited at the church service to a maximum capacity of 112 people. Services will end at the church. Interment will take place at the RGV Veteran's State Cemetery in Mission, Texas on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
Special thanks go out to Cima Hospice/Elara Caring Network, her caregivers: Marcelina Galarza, Diana Manzano and Graciela Perez for their support and loving care.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America, or a charity of your choice
. For Wreaths Across donations, you can send your donations to: c/o Eva Cano, PO Box 532261, Harlingen, Texas 78553.