Eva T. (Tamez) Arredondo
1944 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Eva T. Arredondo, age 75, went home to be with the Lord peacefully Sunday May 31, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 16, 1944 in Lasara, TX Willacy County the daughter of Nieves and Romana Tamez. She was a counselor, a friend and confident, a mother, a mother in law, and an exemplary teacher!

Eva is preceded in death by her father, Nieves Tamez, mother, Romana De Los Santos Tamez, brothers, Ismael Tamez, Alejandro Tamez and Adan Tamez, sister, Elva Tamez Longoria.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her loving and devoted husband, Pablo L. Arredondo, her children, Felipe Canamar III, Edward T. Canamar, Elva T. Canamar Villarreal, Pablo Arredondo Jr., Laura Arredondo Perez, Ricardo T. Arredondo, Rene T. Arredondo and Rebecca Lee Arredondo. several grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by two brothers, Lionel and Santos Tamez along with several nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00pm to 9:00pm with a prayer service to begin at 7:00pm in the evening. Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 10:00am at Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandchildren.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
