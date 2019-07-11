Haringen - Eva U. Trevino 88, of Harlingen entered into rest July 9, 2019. She was born May 29, 1931 in Mercedes, TX to Arturo and Maria Uresti.



Eva graduated with a degree in Education from Pan American University and with a Masters Degree in Guidance Counseling from Texas A&I University-Kingsville. She was a school teacher and Guidance Counselor for the Harlingen School District and retired after 35 years.



Eva enjoyed traveling as well as spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren whom she loved dearly. She was an active member of the Pan American Round Table and various other organizations.



She is preceded in death by her husband, Antero Trevino. Eva leaves behind to cherish her memory, her son Jerry Trevino; two grandchildren, Aaron and Clarisa Trevino; six siblings, Arturo Uresti, Joe Uresti, David Uresti, Ernest Uresti, Victoria McKinney and Mary Lou Vermas.



Visitation will begin Friday at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 am at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.



Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 11, 2019