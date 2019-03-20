Home

Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
12:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Visitation
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Rosary
Wednesday, Mar. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Rosary
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Peace Catholic Church
Primera - Evangelina A. Garza 85, a lifelong resident of Primera entered into rest Monday, March 18, 2019. She was born December 10, 1933 in Norias, TX to Nicolas and Alejandra Ambriz. She is preceded in death by her husband, Mike Garza; son, Eloy Davila, son in law, Javier Quiroz; a sister, Maria Ambriz and 2 brothers, Roberto and Trinidad Ambriz.

Evangelina was a devoted and loving mother. One of the things she loved the most was gardening and she took great pride in working on her yard.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory 4 daughters, Aida Ackerman of Corpus Christi, Barbara Garcia, Norma Garcia and Betty Ceballos all of Harlingen; 10 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren and 2 sisters, Sylvia Garcia of Primera and Lupe Ambriz of Brownsville.

Visitation will begin Wednesday from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary will be at 7:00 PM. Funeral services will be Thursday, March 21, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 AM for a 10:00 AM Eucharistic Mass at Queen of Peace Catholic Church and burial will follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Gonzalez, Jr., Daniel Gonzalez, Giovanni Ceballos, Jonathan Ceballos, Ernesto Garcia and Juan Garcia.

Funeral services are under the direction of Rudy Garza Funeral Home.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 20, 2019
