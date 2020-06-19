Harlingen, TX - Evangelina Gonzalez went home to the Lord's kingdom Wednesday morning June 17, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center at age 87. She was born in Raymondville, TX on August 7, 1932 the daughter of Santiago and Julia Limon Basaldua. Eva was a strong woman of faith and active member of Our Lady of Assumption and San Felipe Neri Catholic Church. Evangelina read her Bible daily and enjoyed weekly prayer group meetings with members of her church. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed dearly.She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her seven children: Hector Gonzalez, Crespin Gonzalez Sr. (Guadalupe), Reynaldo Gonzalez (Magdalena "Maggie"), Guadalupe Gonzalez (Antonio Ramirez), Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. (Belinda Gonzalez), Sylvia Gonzalez (Magdaleno Rosales) and Nora Moreno (Ismael "Smiley"), 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, Siblings, Geronimo Basaldua and Gustavo Basaldua. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.Evangelina is preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Gonzalez Sr., son, Ramiro Gonzalez, granddaughter, Jaysie Marie Reyna, brothers, Jose Basaldua, Juan Basaldua, sister, Herlinda Del Valle.Visitation will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Friday evening. Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Fr. Horacio Chavarria as celebrant. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be grandsons, Crespin Gonzalez Jr., Omar Gonzalez, Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr., Alejandro Gonzalez III, Apolinar Garcia Jr. and Jaime Lopez. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Gonzalez, Abel Gonzalez and Andrew Gonzalez.Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.