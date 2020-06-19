Evangelina (Basaldua) Gonzalez
1932 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Evangelina Gonzalez went home to the Lord's kingdom Wednesday morning June 17, 2020 at Valley Baptist Medical Center at age 87. She was born in Raymondville, TX on August 7, 1932 the daughter of Santiago and Julia Limon Basaldua. Eva was a strong woman of faith and active member of Our Lady of Assumption and San Felipe Neri Catholic Church. Evangelina read her Bible daily and enjoyed weekly prayer group meetings with members of her church. She also enjoyed cooking for her family and she adored her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a loving mother, mother in law, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and friend who will be missed dearly.

She leaves to cherish her beautiful memory her seven children: Hector Gonzalez, Crespin Gonzalez Sr. (Guadalupe), Reynaldo Gonzalez (Magdalena "Maggie"), Guadalupe Gonzalez (Antonio Ramirez), Alejandro Gonzalez Jr. (Belinda Gonzalez), Sylvia Gonzalez (Magdaleno Rosales) and Nora Moreno (Ismael "Smiley"), 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, Siblings, Geronimo Basaldua and Gustavo Basaldua. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.

Evangelina is preceded in death by her husband, Alejandro Gonzalez Sr., son, Ramiro Gonzalez, granddaughter, Jaysie Marie Reyna, brothers, Jose Basaldua, Juan Basaldua, sister, Herlinda Del Valle.

Visitation will be held on Friday June 19, 2020 from 1:00 pm to 9:00 pm with a prayer service of the Holy Rosary to begin at 7:00 pm Friday evening. Chapel Service of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home Chapel of the Holy Spirit with Fr. Horacio Chavarria as celebrant. Interment will follow to Ashland Memorial Park Cemetery, Harlingen.

Honored to serve as pallbearers will be grandsons, Crespin Gonzalez Jr., Omar Gonzalez, Reynaldo Gonzalez Jr., Alejandro Gonzalez III, Apolinar Garcia Jr. and Jaime Lopez. Honorary pallbearers will be Aaron Gonzalez, Abel Gonzalez and Andrew Gonzalez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home, 1002 East Harrison Ave. Harlingen, Texas 78550.

www.trinityfunerals.com





Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUN
19
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
JUN
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

4 entries
June 18, 2020
May God bless you and the family in this time of sorrow. Our sincere condolences to our Gonzalez family!
Jesse & Nora (Garcia) Esquivel
Family
June 18, 2020
Took this picture of her at Jurissa's 15th birthday.
Tia I will never forget all those times we spent talking about God and the Virgin Mary. Our most sincere condolances to all my dear cousins. Our thoughts and prayers for all. Will miss you dearly.
Janie & Tino Villarreal
Family
June 18, 2020
My condolences to the family. She will be missed dearly. She was a beautiful and wonderful person, friend and neighbor. I will miss her dearly. May she Rest In Peace. May God be with you all.
Angie Quezada
Friend
June 18, 2020
Very sorry for your loss. May she rest in peace.
Gus Cavazos
Friend
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
