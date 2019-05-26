Los Indios, TX - Mrs. Evangelina Sanchez, age 97, passed away peacefully Sunday, May 19, 2019 at her home in Los Indios, Texas. She was born February 7, 1922 in Cameron County, Texas, daughter of Zenon Garcia and Concepcion Garcia Valdez.



Eva was preceded in death by her husband of 73 years, Juan E. Sanchez, and by her brothers Luis and Zenon Garcia and her sisters Juanita Balli and Lala Torres Newman. Left to cherish her memory are four sons, Leonel Sanchez, Gilbert (Lydia) Sanchez, Jaime Sanchez, and Ruben (Linda) Sanchez, as well as two daughters, Dora Avila and Melva (Frank) Martinez, her grandchildren, great grandchildren and nieces and nephews who will fondly miss her.



Funeral arrangements under the direction of Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home in Harlingen, TX are as follows: Visitation will be Monday, 5/27/2019 from 1 pm to 9 pm with a holy Rosary prayed at 7 pm. Holy Mass service will be celebrated Tuesday, 5/28/2019 with Fr. Marco Reynoso officiating at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Las Ruscias, TX on HWY 281 at 10 am, burial will follow at Las Ruscias Cemetery.



Pallbearers will be her grandsons Leo Sanchez Jr., Juan Gilberto Sanchez, Adrian Avila, Jaime I. Sanchez, Jake Sanchez and Alex Martinez.



Special thanks to Contigo Hospice Nurses for their excellent service, and to her Caregivers, Elvia Martinez and Mari Trevino for their dedicated and tender care.