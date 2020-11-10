1/1
Ezequiel Ramos
2020 - 2020
Harlingen - Ezequiel Ramos was born on February 25, 1975 to Nazario Ramos and Elena Perales Ramos in Harlingen, Texas. Sadly, he fell asleep in death on October 6, 2020. He was the oldest of four children. He attended trade school to become a cosmetologist. He practiced his favorite skill of hair styling at salons in Austin. He enjoyed the company of his favorite pet chihuahuas and half-poodle/half-Shitzu, Precious. He also enjoyed going to concerts, traveling, dancing, reading and hiking.

He is survived by his mother, Elena P. Ramos and his brothers, Nazario Ramos Jr. and Patty Linan, Joel Ramos and his sister, Lidia Tesche and Chris Tesche. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews, Jelina Ramos, Nazario Ramos III and Alejandro Ramos. He is preceded in death by his father and loved grandfather, Nazario Ramos and Blas Perales. He is also survived by many loving aunts and uncles and his grandmother, Ester Perales.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Wednesday, November 11,2020, at Las Anaquitas Cemetery in Rio Hondo,TX.

You may sign the online guestbook, light a remembrance candle, or send words of comfort to the family of Ezequiel Ramos at: www.thomaegarza.com.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Original Downtown Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc. - San Benito
395 South Sam Houston
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
