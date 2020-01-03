Home

Faustino H. Diaz


1948 - 2019
Faustino H. Diaz Obituary
Harlingen - Faustino H. Diaz 71, of Harlingen entered into rest December 31, 2019. He was born May 21, 1948 in La Feria, TX to Jose and Esther Diaz.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Veronica Torres and 3 siblings.

Faustino is survived by his loving family; his wife, Maria C. Diaz; 4 children; Faustino Diaz, Jr., Jo Ann Schnabl (Billy), Adam V. Diaz (Nydia), Michael Diaz; 13 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren and 5 siblings; Porfirio Diaz, Jose Diaz, Carlos Diaz, Estella Mares, Delfino Diaz.

Visitation will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a service will begin at 7:00 PM.

Services will conclude Saturday.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jan. 3, 2020
