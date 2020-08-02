Houston - Faye Elizabeth Woods Otsuki passed away at home on July 26, 2020 in Houston, TX with her beloved family by her side. Born September 13, 1932 to Edith and Henry Woods in San Benito, TX, Faye lived a life full of grace and love. As the second oldest of six children, Faye took charge of things from the start and her compassion and selflessness, which she would generously share her whole life, developed at an early age.
Never one to rest on her laurels, after high school Faye began a career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company as an operator and worked tirelessly to support herself and her loved ones. Over a thirty-five-year career, she earned several promotions thanks to her grit and determination, ultimately becoming Supervisor of the Network Group and overseeing the team of operators she had once started in.
But it was not all work - when Faye met Carl Otsuki, their deep love for one another rose above all else. Faye embraced the Japanese American and farming communities in the Rio Grande Valley and with Carl became an active community leader for the next 64 years of their marriage. Whenever asked how she managed a career and a family, she always replied "Teamwork and a good husband".
Faye's hostess skills were unmatched, setting beautiful tables with thoughtful gifts and always making each guest feel welcome. She enjoyed staying active and was often found co-captaining the regular fishing trips with Carl, their four children, and friends. She was also Captain of the bowling team, maintaining a 120+ average and at one point bowling a 200+ tournament game that earned her a pin from the American Bowling Congress acknowledging her as a member of the 200 Bowling Club.
Later in life, when Faye became a grandmother and great-grandmother, she found a new calling as a Gram. Her unconditional love and playful sense of humor made her the heart of the family, connecting with each person in a uniquely special way. She was always the first to call on a birthday, or to travel for a special occasion to celebrate with her loved ones. There was no better role model for living life to the fullest and being present in each and every moment.
While her family and many friends already miss her warmth, humor, and even her stubbornness, in passing she is reunited with her great love, Carl, as well as her parents and brothers Harlan Woods and Cecil Woods. She will be forever loved by her remaining siblings - Richard Woods, Patricia White, and Kenneth Woods - four children - Talynn Otsuki, Janelle Daniel (Lawry), Craig Otsuki (Julie), and Beth Otsuki - her nine grandchildren, and five great grandchildren.
The family is requesting contributions in lieu of flowers be sent to Faye's favorite charity, which reflects her love and appreciation of the needs of children - St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, Attn: Donations in Memoriam, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
In honoring her wishes, Faye's funeral service will be private.
