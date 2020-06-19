Federico "Fred" Mendez
1924 - 2020
Harlingen - Federico G. "Fred" Mendez crossed over Tuesday June 16, 2020. He was born November 17, 1924 in Mercedes, Texas. He served in the US Army in World War II and was a proud veteran. He is preceded in death by his parents Ramon and Josepha Mendez; son Reynaldo; wife Esperanza; siblings Salvador, Roberto, Eutiquio, Ramon Jr. and Theresa Trevino.

Fred is survived by his sisters Elodia Mendez, Olivia Aponte and brother Arturo Mendez. He is also survived by his children Ruben (Ketta) Mendez , Ofelia Mendez Osborne (Dan) and Odilia Mendez; and by his Grandchildren Ramon Mendez, Andrea Barrutia (Pablo), Celeste (Andy) Villareal, Renee Mendez, Audrina (Mike)Mullane, and Daniel Osborne; and by his great grandchildren Marisela, Cristian, Angel (Barrutia), and Andres , Alex and Adam (Villareal).

Fred Mendez had a zest for life and "did it his way". He loved to fish and was active with Catholic War Veterans and retired as a truck driver for Brown Express after 30 plus years. Services will be held Friday, June 19 with a visitation/viewing beginning at 1:00 at Rudy Garza Funeral Home and a Rosary set for 7 p.m. A private service will be held at a later date at RGV Veteran's Cemetery.



Published in Valley Morning Star on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
JUN
19
Service
01:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
