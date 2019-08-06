|
|
San Benito - Federico Oviedo, 83, passed away Saturday, August 3, 2019 at his home in San Benito, Texas. He was born to Jose Andres and Josefina Torres Oviedo on March 2, 1936 in San Benito.
Federico was a proud Greyhound having graduated from San Benito High School. He was a U. S. Army veteran and was retired from the Texas Department of Transportation after 30 years of service.
He loved working in his yard and enjoyed seeing the fruits of his labor. Every Tuesday, Federico would meet with his TXDOT buddies for coffee and conversation. Weekends were a favorite time to take his nephews to a playground and play football with them. Federico always found time to encourage his nieces and nephews by emphasizing to them the importance of education, which they took to heart.
Federico's parents, Jose A. and Josefina T. Oviedo; sisters-in-law, Juanita Oviedo and Bertha Oviedo; and father and mother-in-law, Salome and Librada Sanchez Martinez, preceded him in death.
Left to treasure Federico's memory are his wife, Estella Martinez Oviedo; siblings, Ezequiel Oviedo, Margarito Oviedo, Pablo (Guadalupe) Oviedo, Teresa (Alberto) Flores, Jose Oviedo, Jr., Ida Martinez, Juan (Lupita) Martinez, Salome (Margarita) Martinez, Lupita (Roberto) Gonzales, and Blanca (Anthony) Petrovics.
Federico's family will be receiving friends and relatives on Monday, August 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. A recitation of the Holy Rosary will begin at 7 o'clock on Monday evening. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at 2:00 PM at St. Benedict Catholic Church. Following the Mass, Federico will be laid to rest with full military honors at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Ezequiel Oviedo, Margarito Oviedo, Pablo Oviedo, Jose Oviedo, Jr., Luis Cantu, Jr., and Roberto Gonzales, J. Honorary pallbearers will be Juan S. Martinez,, Salome Martinez, Jr., Anthony Petrovics, and Alberto Mosqueda.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 6, 2019