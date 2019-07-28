|
San Benito - Feliciana Cortez 91 passed away Friday, July 26, 2019. She was born in San Benito on June 9, 1928 to Salvador & Josefa Garcia Cortez.
Feliciana was employed at South Texas Hospital for 38 years and was a lifelong member of St. Theresa Catholic Church in San Benito.
Her parents Josefa & Salvador Cortez; Paula Alvarez, Edward Alvarez, Federico Leal, Jr. and Eloy Roel Leal precede her in death.
Left to cherish her memory will be her sisters: Marcela Leal (Eloy Leal, Jr. deceased), Clara Garza (Jesus Garza), and Nati Cabrials; nephews & nieces: Juan Leal, J.C. Garza, John Paul Leal, Joe Garza, Cindy Garza, Jacob Leal, Rene Garza, Xavier Leal Gabby Leal, Jeorge Garza, Eloy Roel Leal (deceased), Marcella Cabriales, Marie Cabriales, Sonny Alvarez, Rose Marie Alvarez, Matthew Leal, and Samantha Leal.
Special Thanks to Maria at Hospice Care for providing her the best care!
Visitation will be on Sunday, July 28, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honor to serve as pallbearers will be Juan, Jacob, John Paul, Rene, Joe and Jorge. Xavier Leal will serve as an honorary pallbearer.
Funeral arrangements are under the care of San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito Texas 78586 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Published in Valley Morning Star on July 28, 2019