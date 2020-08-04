Feliciano Rivera 69, of La Feria went to be with the Lord August 1, 2020. He was born June 9, 1951 to Santos and Manuela Rivera. He is preceded in death by his wife, Paula Guzman Rivera and his mother, Manuela Rivera.The Rivera family is deeply saddened by the passing of the greatest man we have ever known. A loving husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather and son, who will be remembered for his always giving of himself for his family. His sudden passing will forever hurt us but we take great solace and joy in that he has been reunited with the love of his life, his wife, Paula Rivera, and know that they will continue together in eternal love in Heaven.He leaves behind to cherish his memory, 2 sons, Moises (Kriselda) Rivera and Jose Alejandro (Jovanna) Rivera; 8 grandchildren, Michael, Serena, Andruw, Maxine, Alyssa, Anna, Jonathan and Gabriel; 2 great grandchildren, Milo Moises and Alena Brielle; his father, Santos Rivera and 12 brothers and sisters.Visitation will begin Wednesday at 12:00 PM until 9:00 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Rudy Garza Palms Chapel in La Feria and interment will follow at Heavenly Grace Cemetery.