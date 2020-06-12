Rio Hondo - Felicita Torres Gonzales, 93, was called home on June 6, 2020. Born on November 20, 1926, she was the eldest of six girls, with her identical twin sister Guadalupe minutes behind her. Together this very unique pair were raised in Rio Hondo, TX. They were among the first Hispanic women to graduate from Rio Hondo High School and each went on to have their own families.Felicita was known by many names: Fela, Mom, Ama, Tita, and Sister. She played a different role in all of our lives and was one you could count on if you needed her.Fela and her sisters were raised by her paternal grandmother. Hard work was part of her DNA, having worked from the age of 6. She worked as a medical assistant, church and school secretary, and bookkeeper. She retired three times...once from Grossenbacher Oil Company, then from St. Anthony's Catholic School and lastly from Armstrong McCall. She was very detail oriented and could not only balance her own finances but others' to the penny. She would not stop until she found the discrepancy.Fela loved learning, reading and crossword puzzles - they kept her mind sharp. Had she been born in a different era she certainly would've been at the top of the corporate ladder. She was tireless and fierce. Fela also enjoyed time outdoors with her plants and was talented at hand quilting.Fela, along with her deceased ex-husband Ricardo, raised three sons. Just when she thought she was about done, two granddaughters entered her life to also raise. Felicita's love for her family was strong - She is survived by her children: Rolando Gonzales (Patricia), Manuel Gonzales (Connie), Homero Gonzales (Lorraine), Denise Pruett (Burt) & Edana Roque (Daniel).She was known as Ama to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren - Ama was very proud when she spoke of them all: William Gonzales (Erin), Sarah Gonzales, Larraine Gonzales (Dani), Veronica Olivarez, Manuel Gonzales, Jr. (Maricela), Michael Anderson (Kelly), Jennifer Oxen (Randy), and Justin Gonzales (Carla). Her great-grandchildren will remember her as a small-statured woman but strong in faith: Alexandra Pruett & Alyssa Pruett Tew, DJ & Elijah Roque, Jackson & Anistan Gonzales, Dia Rueda, Daniel Olivarez, Jr. & Alyssa Olivarez Rodriguez, Maverick & Marcus Gonzales, Jackson & Cash Anderson, Jake Oxen, and Joaquin & Jorge Gonzales.Honored to serve as pallbearers are: Manuel Gonzales, Manuel Gonzales, Jr., Homer Gonzales, Justin Gonzales, William Gonzales & Daniel Olivarez, Jr.Felicita will be laid to final rest in a mausoleum with no space for flowers or plants. In lieu of this kind gesture, please make a donation to her beloved St. Helen's Catholic Church (P.O. Box 451, Rio Hondo, TX 78583).Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 11 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. with the Recitation of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at San Benito Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at St. Helen's Catholic Church in Rio Hondo, TX on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will be at Mont Meta Memorial Park, San Benito, TX.To minimize the spread of COVID-19, a facial covering is required at both the visitation and church service.