Felipa Vasquez Calderon 81, of Santa Rosa, Texas entered into rest Tuesday, February 25, 2020. She is preceded in death by her parents Ramona P. and Martin Vasquez; her siblings David and Samuel Vasquez, Angela Galvan, Ramona Rodriguez, Ofelia Rodriguez, and Rosario Vasquez. She has reunited with her husband of 54 years and the love of her life, Pedro R. Calderon.
Felipa was born in La Feria and raised in Santa Rosa. In her early years, she worked for HEB in their cannery in the mid to late 1960's. She then worked as a seamstress for Haggar Slacks from 1974 until approximately 1986. She was a natural born caretaker to her family and friends. She was generous with her time, her talents, and her treasure. She was a faithful and devoted wife , mother, sister, aunt, and the best grandma in the world. She was a loving grandmother to her 5 grandchildren, spending many summers taking them to swim lessons and on fishing trips along side their grandpa. She was extremely proud of all her grandkids, who gave her so much joy. Felipa was a lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Her strength and loyalty to her loved ones was unmatched. She offered her support when others would turn their backs. While small in frame, she could be a force to reckon with in defense against injustice. Her guidance, support, and words of wisdom will forever be cherished.
She is survived by her loving daughter, Sylvia C. (Ricardo) Blanco; her grandchildren Angelica P. Garza, Isaac D. Garza, Fabian E. Garza, Isabella S. Blanco, and Matthew X. Blanco; brother Lupe Vasquez; sister Rita Guerra; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many lifelong friends.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 10:30 am for a 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park. Honored to serve as pallbearers will be grandsons Isaac and Fabian Garza, and nephews Edwardo Guerra, David, Daniel, and Lupe Vasquez. Honorary pallbearers will be grandchildren Angelica Garza, Matthew and Isabella Blanco, nephew Juan D. Trevino, niece Yvonne Echavarria. Heartfelt thanks and gratitude to Felipa's loved ones who visited her and lifted her spirits during her recent hospitalization. Special gratitude to her niece Yvonne for helping tend to her needs, which enabled Felipa to remain in the home she loved. I love you mom. Rest in peace, until we meet again.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Feb. 29, 2020