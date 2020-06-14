Raymondville - Felipa Ramirez Koebel, 72, went to be with our Lord on Friday June 12, 2020 at Harlingen Medical Center in Harlingen, Tx. She was born June 14, 1947, in Raymondville, TX to Leonardo and Encarnacion Ramirez.Felipa is preceded in death by her parents ; husbands, Santiago Ramirez, and Leon Koebel; sisters Bentura (Guadalupe) Hernandez, Josefina (Santos) Sanchez and Atanasia (Mateo) Ybarra. She is survived by her daughters, Rhonda Rae Ramirez (Rodolfo Garza), Dina Ramirez (Rene Cervantes) ; brothers, Leonardo (Belinda) Ramirez Jr., Noe (San Juana) Ramirez; sisters, Tomasa R. (Nicolas) Lerma, Felicitas (Juventino) Gomez, Isabel (Marciano) Morin, Ernestine Korn, and Elva (Manuel) Sayas. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Cody Garrette Gonzales, Giovanni Santiago Cervantes, Davianna Sable Ruiz, Kassidy Jayde Ruiz; great grandchildren, Chloe Nicole Gonzales, Cain Genesis Gonzales, and Kayden Danielle Gonzales.She graduated from Raymondville High School before earning her LVN degree at Valley Baptist Nursing School. She was a caring nurse for 35 years. Upon her retirement, she continued to care for the well-being of others. She was a devoted Catholic and attended Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Raymondville.Although she was tiny, she was feisty, independent, and strong. She spent most of her hours reading, tending to her garden, and caring about the needs of others. Her grandchildren describe her as a cook, a comedian, and a counselor. She had a thirst for life and a love for dancing. She continued to give us all courage and hope and reminded us of the preciousness of life.Visitation will be held Monday June 15, 2020 from 9:00am to 9:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday June 16, 202 at 9:00am at St. Martin De Tour Catholic Church in Sebastian. Interment will follow to the Raymondville Memorial Park Cemetery.Honored to serve as pallbearers will be, Steve Ramirez, Gilberto Ramirez, Rolando Garza, Jaime Ramirez, Marciano Morin Jr., Juventino Gomez Jr., Eduardo Ramirez, and Adrian Lerma.Honorary pallbearers: Leonardo Ramirez Jr., Noe Ramirez, Rene Cervantes, Rodolfo Garza, Cody Garrett Gonzales, and Giovanni Santiago Cervantes.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the caring hands of Good Shepherd Funeral Home.