Felipa V. "Polly" Gonzalez
1932 - 2020
Harlingen - Polly Gonzalez passed away peacefully on Sunday, July the 19th. Polly spent 87 beautiful years of her life loving, helping and caring for her family and friends.

A lifelong resident of Harlingen, Polly married Ricardo S. Gonzalez after graduating from Harlingen High School and began her journey and adventure with Richard.

Polly spent the majority of her time caring for her family and raising her 3 sons. Polly also worked in fashion retailing for a number of years to help put her sons through college.

Polly and Richard loved to dance and are often remembered by so many for their dance moves at "The Dances" at The Casa Del Sol!

She is preceded in death by her husband Richard, parents JB and Dina Vallejo and her brother, Beto.

Polly's immediate surviving family members include her three loving sons Richard, and spouse Delores, Robert, and spouse Mai, and Ronald. We love you so much Mom.

Polly's 4 grandchildren that will dearly miss her are Christopher M. Gonzalez, Stephen C. Gonzalez, Lianette M. Gonzalez and Matthew R. Gonzalez.

She is also survived by her remaining Vallejo siblings: Elfego, Adita, Irma and Dina.

We want to thank Yvette Cano and her staff for all the loving care and inspiration they gave our mother in her final years. God Bless you all !!

Visitation will be held at the Rudy Garza Funeral Home on Thursday, July 23, 2020 from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM and a rosary is set for 7:00 PM.

Funeral services will be Friday, July 24, 2020 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 12:30 PM for a 1:00 PM Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church and interment will follow at Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery in La Feria.

God Bless you Mom we Love You So Much and Rest in Peace with Dad by your side.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
JUL
23
Rosary
07:00 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
JUL
24
Funeral service
12:30 PM
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
JUL
24
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church
JUL
24
Interment
Restlawn Memorial Park Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Rudy Garza Funeral Home
1702 East Harrison
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 425-8200
Memories & Condolences
July 22, 2020
We are very sorry for your loss. I married her cousin Clementina Vallejo. When ever we would see Polly she was always so gracious and loving and greeted us with so much life and joy. May the Lord bless you during this difficult time.
Jesus De Leon, Jr.
Family
July 22, 2020
Polly was a beautiful soul, we had the honor of meeting her when my husband George coached her grandson Matthew in soccer...Matthew was so young and he was his grandma's pride and joy....rest in peace Ms. Polly.
Mary & George Bernal
Friend
July 22, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Sandra Getner Rodriguez
Acquaintance
