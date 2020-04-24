|
San Benito - Felipe Sanchez, 47, passed away on Sunday, April 19, 2020. Felipe was born to Estanislado and Mariana Sanchez on December 19, 1972 in San Benito, Texas. He was a proud graduate of San Benito High School.
Felipe was a Border Patrol Agent in the Harlingen Sector since 2006. He began his law enforcement career with the San Benito Police Department where he served the community from March 2003 to July 2006.
He loved spending quality time with his family. Felipe also loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, adventures in nature, hosting barbecues and parties. He was proud to consider himself the #1 fan of the San Francisco 49ers and enjoyed the music of the popular Tejano group Los Palominos.
Left to treasure Felipe's memory is his wife Sandra Alaniz; children, Felipe Sanchez II, Darlene Merari Benitez, Oziel Garza, Damaris Garza; grandchildren, AJ Benitez, Jaidyn Benitez; parents; Estanislado and Mariana Sanchez; brothers, Ricardo Sanchez, Alberto Sanchez, Gerardo Sanchez; sisters, Cristina Sanchez, and Ana Sanchez.
Visitation will take place on Friday, April 24, 2020 from 12:00 PM to 9:00 PM and Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM at San Benito Funeral Home. Felipe will be laid to rest on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM at San Benito Memorial Park. The U.S. Customs and Border Patrol Honor Guard will render final honors.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Oziel Garza, Felipe Sanchez, Jr., Fernando Galvan, Steve Pine, Antonio Ibarra, and Juan Velez.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to San Benito Funeral Home, 1400 W. Business 77, San Benito, TX 78566. 956.361.9192 www.sanbenitofuneralhome.com
Due to current Cameron County restrictions on gatherings visitation will be limited to 10 persons at a time in the funeral home. Each person is required to wear a facial covering.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Apr. 24, 2020