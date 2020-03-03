|
Harlingen - Felix Hernandez, 67, left this world peacefully on Sunday, March 1, 2020, to be with his lord, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Felix fought this battle long and hard, but in the end God decided he needed him.
Felix was a wonderful, loving son, brother, husband, dad, grandpa, uncle and friend. No one can ever replace Felix, but we will all hold him dear and close to our hearts forever. There wasn't much he couldn't accomplish once he set his heart, mind, soul on it. We are all blessed to have known him and learned from him. Felix was an accomplished musician, surfer, construction supervisor, dirt bike racer, fisherman, (retired) Lt. in the Harlingen Fire Department and cowboy.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, Santos and Lupita and his infant brother. Left to cherish his life and memories are his wife Jan, children Jessica, Greg (Connie), Nicole (Mando), Keith (Jamie); as well as his much loved grandchildren Raymond, Forsythia, Michael, Stella, Gavin, Shelby, Sadee, baby Mando and Kyle, each one of them so special to him. He also is survived by his brothers, Gilbert (Rosanna) and Raymond, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00 pm until 8:00 pm and a rosary will be at 6:30 pm. A service will be held Wednesday, March 4, 2020 departing Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am and a graveside service will be at 10:00 am at Ashland Memorial Park.
Special thanks to Dr. Shankenberg, Sharon, Rosie, Maura and Melissa of VCA, as well as Patrick Ybarra, and many of the nurses on the 4th floor of VBMC for your excellent care and compassion for Felix. "Me and you; you and me, always".
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 3, 2020