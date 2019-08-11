Home

Weed-Corley-Fish Funeral Homes & Cremation Services
1200 South Bagdad Rd.
Leander, TX 78641
512-260-8800
Fern Carol Ovenden


1939 - 2019
Fern Carol Ovenden Obituary
Lakewy - Fern Carol Brow Ovenden passed away at the age of 79 in Austin, Texas on July 23, 2019. She was born on December 2, 1939, in Torrington, Wyoming.

Fern grew up in Lost Cabin, Powell, and Douglas, Wyoming. She later enjoyed her work and friendships at the Marine Military Academy in Harlingen, Texas where she served as the social/academic director for 25 years. She is remembered fondly by the students who lovingly referred to her as "mom."

Fern lived her life completely and enjoyed many of life's riches, including spending time with her family, traveling, fishing, cooking, and gardening. She was always "ready to go!"

She is survived by her daughters Janet Bercot, Ann Mitcham, and Susan Peters. She is also survived by sons-in-law Ed Bercot, Tommy Mitcham, and Dan Peters, brother Jim Brow, and grandchildren Haley Bercot, and Jamie and Miles Longbotham.

She is reunited in Heaven with her husband Richard (Dick) Ovenden, sons Tom and Randy Ovenden, parents George and Ruby Brow, brothers George and Lawrence Brow, Terry and Gary Hall, and grandsons Kyle Peters and Thomas Mitcham.

Fern's life will be celebrated privately with her family at the Arroyo, a fishing destination in south Texas she greatly loved, in the coming months. Donations in honor of her life may be made to the charities in which you support.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Aug. 11, 2019
