Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
395 South Sam Houston P.O. Box 92
San Benito, TX 78586
956-399-1331
Resources
More Obituaries for Fidela Ledesma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fidela Huerta Ledesma

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Fidela Huerta Ledesma Obituary
San Benito, TX - Fidela Huerta Ledesma of San Benito, TX passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.

Fidela worked many years retiring from La Hacienda in Harlingen, TX. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Trinidad Huerta Ledesma. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings Ernestina Duran, Tony Ledesma, Trine Ledesma, Eddie Ledesma and Rose Ledesma as well as several nieces and nephews.

Visitation and viewing will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.

Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with time and place to be determined and cremation to follow in accordance with her wishes.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Donna Lee, Tony, Ernestina Duran, Trine, Everett and Rose.

You may sign the online guestbook and send words of comfort, flowers, or sympathy cards to the family of Fidela Huerta Ledesma at: www.thomaegarza.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to the care of Thomae-Garza Funeral Home and Crematorium, 395 S. Sam Houston, San Benito, Texas, (956) 399-1331.
Published in Valley Morning Star on May 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomae-Garza Funeral Directors, Inc.
Download Now