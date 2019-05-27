San Benito, TX - Fidela Huerta Ledesma of San Benito, TX passed away on Wednesday, May 22, 2019.



Fidela worked many years retiring from La Hacienda in Harlingen, TX. She was a loving daughter, sister, aunt and friend and will be dearly missed.



She was preceded in death by her parents Antonio and Trinidad Huerta Ledesma. Left to cherish her memory are her siblings Ernestina Duran, Tony Ledesma, Trine Ledesma, Eddie Ledesma and Rose Ledesma as well as several nieces and nephews.



Visitation and viewing will be on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a rosary at 7:00 p.m.



Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, May 29, 2019 with time and place to be determined and cremation to follow in accordance with her wishes.



Honored to serve as pallbearers are Donna Lee, Tony, Ernestina Duran, Trine, Everett and Rose.



