Harlingen, TX - Fidela Puga Solorzano, 56, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born March 23, 1964 in Harlingen to Guadalupe and Leandra Puga.



Fidela is preceded in death by her father, Guadalupe Puga; and sister, Carmen Puga.



Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her husband, Jesus Solorzano; children, Erica Trevino (Diana) and Jesus Solorzano Jr. (Audrey); three grandchildren; mother, Leandra Puga; siblings, Irene Puga Perez, Isidro Puga, Jesus Puga, and Maria Puga; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A visitation will begin Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.



A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery with a 10:00 a.m. departure from Trinity Funeral Chapel.



Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956) 364 2444.



