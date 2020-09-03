1/1
Fidela Puga Solorzano
1964 - 2020
Harlingen, TX - Fidela Puga Solorzano, 56, of Harlingen, Texas, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020. She was born March 23, 1964 in Harlingen to Guadalupe and Leandra Puga.

Fidela is preceded in death by her father, Guadalupe Puga; and sister, Carmen Puga.

Left to cherish her beautiful memory is her husband, Jesus Solorzano; children, Erica Trevino (Diana) and Jesus Solorzano Jr. (Audrey); three grandchildren; mother, Leandra Puga; siblings, Irene Puga Perez, Isidro Puga, Jesus Puga, and Maria Puga; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation will begin Friday, September 4, 2020, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. with a prayer of the Holy Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Trinity Funeral Chapel.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at Ashland Cemetery with a 10:00 a.m. departure from Trinity Funeral Chapel.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Trinity at Harrison Funeral Home 1002 East Harrison Avenue Harlingen, Texas 78550 (956) 364 2444.

Published in Valley Morning Star on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
05:00 - 09:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
SEP
4
Rosary
07:00 PM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
SEP
5
Funeral
10:00 AM
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
SEP
5
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Ashland Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Trinity Funeral Chapel - Harlingen
1002 E Harrison Ave
Harlingen, TX 78550
(956) 364-2444
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 2, 2020
Fidela!!!! You were such a kind soul!!! Always had something nice to say everytime I saw you. You will be deeply missed. Love you cousin. Until we meet again.
Jessica Jade Hulings
Family
September 2, 2020
My deepest condolences for your loss. May she Rest In Peace.
Luis Garcia
Friend
