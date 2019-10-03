|
|
Rio Hondo - Filiberto G. Perez 84, entered into rest October 1, 2019. Filiberto was born August 7, 1935 in Lozano, Texas to Valentin G. Perez, Sr. and Virginia Perez. He is preceded in death by his wife, Estefana C. Perez; brother and sister, Valentin G. Perez and Genoveva Coronado.
He is survived by his two sons, Emeteno (Alicia) Perez and Tito (Sylvia) Perez; grandchildren, Emeteno (Sandy) Perez, Tito Perez, II, and Elizabeth Perez; great-granddaughter, Isabella Morris.
Visitation will begin Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 12:00 noon until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 11:15 am for a 12:00 pm at St. Helen's Catholic Church and interment will follow at Mont Meta Memorial Park.
Honored to serve as pallbearers will be Silviano Perez, Ruben Perez, Eddie Perez, Arturo Perez, Israel Perez, Juan G. Gutierrez, and honored to serve as a honorary pallbearer will be Tito Perez, II.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Carl Ogletree and Dr. Jorge Darcourt and staff for all their support at Methodist Hospital in Sugarland, Texas.
Published in Valley Morning Star on Oct. 3, 2019