Harlingen - Filomena P. Abrego (Mona) age 80, went home to be with the Lord July 5, 2019 at Valley Baptist Medical Center surrounded by love of family. She was born November 22, 1938 in Lozano, Texas to Manuel and Feliciana Cortez Pecina. Mona was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend.



She leaves behind to cherish her beautiful memory her three children, son: Manuel Abrego (Margarita) and grandchildren, Janise, Manuel, Saul Abrego & Brandi Martinez, daughter: Feliciana Drake and grandchildren, Veronica, Jesus, Marco and Gustavo Fuerte and daughter: Filomena De La Cruz (Ramiro), and grandchildren, Ramiro & Leila De La Cruz, Alejandro & Daniel Quintana, Jeffrey & Jason Abrego, a brother, Ramiro Pecina. She is also survived by numerous nephews, nieces other relatives and friends.



Filomena is preceded in death by her husband, Alfredo L. Abrego Sr., two sons, Alfredo Abrego Jr., Guadalupe Abrego and four siblings.



Visitation will be held on Monday July 8, 2019 from 11 am to 9 pm with a prayer service of the holy rosary to begin at 7 pm Monday evening. Funeral Mass of Christian burial will be held on Tuesday July 9, 2019 at 2 pm at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church with Fr. Ruben as celebrant. Funeral Services will conclude after the Mass.



Honored to serve as pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Published in Valley Morning Star on July 8, 2019