Harlingen - On March 2, 2019, Flora Tristan Medrano of Harlingen departed this world to start anew in God's kingdom. Flora was a beloved daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and showered her family with an abundant heart.
Flora will forever be cherished by her children, Ceasar (Edith) Sanchez, Irene Mendoza, Maricella (Victor Jr.) Guillen, and Michael Julian Medrano; 10 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; her mother, Berta M. Tristan; 2 sisters, Herlinda Rincones and Mary Siller; 2 brothers, Diego Tristan and Tony Tristan, Jr. and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will begin Wednesday at 1:00 pm until 9:00 pm and a rosary will be at 7:00 pm. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 departing the Rudy Garza Funeral Home at 9:30 am for a 10:00 am Mass of Christian Burial at Queen of Peace Catholic Church. Services will conclude at the church.
"You are far more precious than jewels." Proverbs 31:10
Published in Valley Morning Star on Mar. 6, 2019